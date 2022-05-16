List of stocks in Nasdaq Composite Index near 52 week high

After crossing life lifetime high level of 16000 , Nasdaq Composite index has been falling over the past few months and is currently around 11,805 levels. The index is down by 12 per cent over the last 1-year and has fallen by nearly 25 per cent since January 1, 2022.

Nasdaq futures were down by 0.35 per cent on Monday morning before the market opening.

One popular strategy used by investors and stock traders is to purchase stocks of companies hitting new highs. At the same time, stocks available at lows may be put on the watchlist to look for breakout indicators.

Here is a list of stocks trading at its highest price in the past 52 weeks, before the US market opens on May 16, 2022. This is an important indicator for many investors in determining the current value of a stock or predicting a trend in a stock’s performance.

List of 52-Week High as on May 13, 2022. There were only 6 stocks at 52-Week High.

List of 52-Week High Stocks

Argus Capital Corp.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.

TORM plc

Nasdaq Composite Index comprises some of the top US stocks that investors globally hold in their portfolio. While there are more than 3,000 stocks listed on Nasdaq Composite Index, it differs from Nasdaq 100 as the latter comprises only the top 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Nasdaq Composite provides a more comprehensive view of the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Nasdaq Composite Index represents the Nasdaq Stock Market in the best possible manner. Nasdaq, in itself, is home to some of the largest trillion-dollar companies and is the world’s largest electronic stock exchange and the second-largest stock exchange in terms of market capitalization.

In terms of the industry breakdown, technology dominates almost half of its weightage. With close to 20%, the consumer services sector ranks second, while health care is third at almost 10%. Next in line are consumer goods, financials, and industrials, with allocations of 7.61%, 6.61%, and 6.09%, respectively. Industries such as utilities, oil & gas, basic materials, and telecommunications each have less than 1%