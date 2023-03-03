Jim Cramer’s stock picks: Investors can now bet on or against them through two new funds

The presenter of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer, who is arguably the most well-known TV personality in the world, is never afraid to wager on stocks. Cramer occasionally recommends buying stocks of certain companies in anticipation of a rise in the stock price, while other times he suggests selling them. It has been observed that Jim Cramer’s stock choices are a mixed bag and are rarely accurate in the real world.

Two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF and the Long Cramer Tracker ETF were launched on March 1, 2023, by Tuttle Capital Management. Now, US investors can bet on or against Jim Cramer’s stock picks. Both the Jim Cramer ETFs are listed on Cboe Exchange.

Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (ticker SJIM) seeks to provide investment results that are approximately the opposite of, before fees and expenses, the results of the investments recommended by television personality Jim Cramer.

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by engaging in transactions designed to perform the opposite of the return of the investments recommended by television personality Jim Cramer.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s investments is invested in the inverse of securities mentioned by Cramer.

Some of the Holdings, as of March 1, 2023 includes, Teva Pharmaceutical-SP ADR, Zoominfo Technologies, Snap Inc – A, VF Corp, Teladoc Health, Palantir Technologies Inc-A, Nokia Corp-Spon ADR, Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Alibaba Group Holding-SP ADR amongst others.

Long Cramer Tracker ETF

The Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM) seeks to provide investment results that generally track, before fees and expenses, the results of the investments recommended by television personality Jim Cramer. The Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM) will back stocks that Jim Cramer likes and avoid stocks that he doesn’t.

Some of the Holdings, as of March 1, 2023, include VICI Properties, ASML Holding, Accenture, Tractor Supply Company, Tesla, Pfizer, Palo Alto Networks, Penn Entertainment, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs Group, Eli Lilly, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway amongst others.