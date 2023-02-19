Is the US stock market open tomorrow?

The US stock market will not open and will remain closed for trading on President’s Day, also known as Washington’s Birthday. President’s Day, which is observed every year on the third Monday in February, will be observed on February 20 this year. On Monday, the stock and bond markets will be closed to honour all former presidents of the United States. As a result, the next US stock market holiday will be on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20, 2023.

Monday is a holiday for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. The stock market will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EST on February 21 after it last closed at 4 p.m. EST on February 17.

This is the longest period the stock market is closed for, barring unusual circumstances as it is a three-day weekend break from trading. There are a few other occasions when the stock market is closed for three days and falls on a US holiday, including Martin Luther King Jr. Holidays include Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Christmas Day.

The federal bank, currency, commodities, and international financial markets are all expected to be open on Presidents Day, while the U.S. bond market will be closed. There’s a chance that Monday will see several commercial banks closed.

On April 7, 2023, Good Friday will be the next stock market holiday in the US. Ten US stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays will be observed by Nasdaq in 2023 as opposed to nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. You can check the list of stock market holidays to see if the market is open today or if it opens tomorrow.

The following days are observed as holidays: Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. President’s Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 p.m. EST on the following day, often known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are all observed.