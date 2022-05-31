Is the US stock market open today?

If you want to know whether the stock market is open today, you can have a look at the list of holidays in the US stock exchanges. Incidentally, the next stock market holiday is today ( US timings) on May 30 which is a Memorial Day. On May 30 2022, the stock market is closed on account of Memorial Day. As a mark of respect for the members of the United States military who passed away while serving in the armed forces, Memorial Day is celebrated in the US.

Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May every year, which in 2022 is falling on May 30. The next US stock market holiday is falling on Monday, June 20 on account of Juneteenth National Independence Day.

The US stock market last closed on Friday, May 27, and will open again on Tuesday, May 31.

Nasdaq has a total of nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays as listed below for 2022.

US Stock Exchanges: List of holidays from June to December 2022

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Monday, June 20 (Juneteenth holiday observed)

Independence Day – Monday, July 4

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24^

Christmas Day – Monday, December 26 (Christmas holiday observed.

^ Market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.