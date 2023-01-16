Is the US stock market open today?

Nasdaq has a total of ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays in 2023 as against nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday observed in 2022.

The first day of 2023 was a New Year’s holiday on the US stock exchanges. As January 1, 2023, was a Sunday, the stock market was closed on Monday, January 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq stock exchange were both closed on Monday, January 2, according to the US stock market holidays schedule for 2023. Therefore, January 3, 2023, was the first trading day for the US stock market. In January this year, there are two holidays for the stock market.

On Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the US stock market will be closed for the second holiday of the month. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, often known as MLK Day, is a federal holiday that is observed on the third Monday in January to honour King Jr.’s life and contributions to the American civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. For MLK Day, American stock and bond investors will enjoy a three-day weekend.

All non-essential federal government institutions, including federal banks and post offices, are closed on certain holidays observed in the United States. According to the US Federal Reserve, Independence Day is a bank holiday, meaning commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or operating with shortened hours.

The Federal Reserve has designated Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a bank holiday, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will be closed on Monday.

On Thursday, consumer price index statistics for December showed inflation slowing again. The headline inflation rate was down for the sixth consecutive month, to 6.5% from 7.1% in November. Core inflation, which does not include volatile food and energy prices, increased 5.7% from a year ago in December. US stocks increased on Friday, closing at or near record highs. Ahead of Monday’s US holiday, S&P 500 crossed its 200-day moving average and closed at 3999 levels. To begin 2023, major equity indices recorded their second consecutive weekly increase. Although the response of the equities market to the CPI was moderate, major indices did conclude Friday’s session slightly higher.

You can find out if the stock market is open today or if it opens tomorrow by looking at a list of stock market holidays. The Nasdaq and NYSE will remain closed on Monday and will open for full trading hours on Tuesday, January 17. The next US stock market is falling on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20, 2023