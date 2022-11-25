Is the US stock market open on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving?

The US stock market is open on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, but will have limited trading hours. On the day after Thanksgiving, also celebrated as Black Friday, the stock market will have an early close on November 25, 2022, at 1 pm Eastern Standard Time instead of a regular close at 4 pm EST. It has been a truncated work week for US stock market investors due to the holidays. “U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, it rallied in the previous session following the release of the Fed minutes. Global stocks edged up in expectations of FED slowing the pace of interest-rate hikes going ahead,” says Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Due to the fact that investors will need to be present for trading on Black Friday, it is not a four-day weekend. On Monday, November 28, the market reopens for regular trading hours for a 5-day weekly trading session.

Nasdaq Stock Market and NYSE on regular trading days from Monday through Friday open at 9:30 am Eastern Time Zone and close at 4:00 pm Eastern Time Zone. There are also pre-market and after-hours trading sessions available, also known as Extended Markets. For Nasdaq, pre-market trading hours are 4:00 am to 9:30 am, Eastern Time Zone while ‘After hours’ runs from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Eastern Time Zone.

The US stock market’s next holiday is on December 26, since December 25 is a Sunday.US stock market has nine market holidays, all of which are times when markets are closed. Among the nine holidays that the U.S. Stock Market observes annually are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day.

It remains to be seen how US stocks fare before entering the last month of 2022. In December, investors will be keeping a close watch on the US CPI data for November and the US Fed’s FOMC meeting on December 13-14 along with the economic projections by the central bank.