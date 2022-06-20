Is the US stock market closed today?

It is going to be an extended weekend for the US stock market. Day traders and other investors look forward to the stock market session to open on Monday. But, Monday June 20th is officially a stock market holiday on account of Juneteenth National Independence Day. In 2022, Juneteenth fell on a Sunday and the holiday is being celebrated on June 20th. The US stock market is closed on June 20th Monday while it will open on June 21st Tuesday.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, occurs on the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger’s June 19, 1865, proclamation that Texas was freed from slavery – years after the Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed it there and in other Southern states.

On June 17, 2021, US Congress passed legislation making it a federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it into law. On June 20th 2022, it is for the first time that Juneteenth is being observed as a federal holiday.

If you want to know whether the stock market is open today, you can have a look at the list of holidays in the US stock exchanges.

Nasdaq has a total of nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays as listed below for 2022.

US Stock Exchanges: List of holidays from June to December 2022

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Monday, June 20 (Juneteenth holiday observed)

Independence Day – Monday, July 4

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24*

Christmas Day – Monday, December 26 (Christmas holiday observed)

* Market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, (the day after Thanksgiving). All times are Eastern Time.