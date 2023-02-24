Is it a smart strategy for Indian investors to tap into world’s largest equity market?

The U.S. equities market cap is nearly $51 trillion, or 46.2% of the $111 trillion global equity market cap. For investors looking to diversify across global economies, the US stock market is a preferred choice, it being the largest equity market in the world and is the deepest, most liquid, and most efficient in the world. The next biggest market, China, is 4.3 times smaller than this one, while the total market cap of the Indian equity market is around $3.21 trillion.

“The US equity market is the largest in the world, with approximately 46% of global equity market capitalization. This means that the biggest and most valuable companies worldwide are listed on US exchanges, providing investors with access to a wide range of global brands. The US equity market is also known for its depth, liquidity, and efficiency,” says Jawahar Vadivelu, Chairman of Tradeplus.

Thanks to the NYSE, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell indices, some of the world’s largest corporations from China, Japan, and other developed nations are listed on the US stock market exchanges. “Another advantage of investing in US stocks is the access to some of the world’s most innovative and dynamic companies. The US is home to many of the world’s leading technology, healthcare, and consumer companies, which have a proven track record of delivering strong growth and shareholder returns,” adds Vadivelu.

For an increasing number of Indian investors, the United States is quickly emerging as the top choice for international investing. The US stock market provides opportunities for all traders, from novices to long-term investors through individual stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). “By diversifying your portfolio into the US equity markets, you can gain exposure to major corporations and global brands from around the world. This can help you achieve a more balanced and diversified investment portfolio, which can provide greater stability and potentially higher returns over the long term,” informs Vadivelu.

