Is Elon Musk buying English football club Manchester United?

Elon Musk became the talk of the town in no time when the news spread that he is buying the English football club Manchester United. In a recent tweet, Elon said – “ Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”. What looked like was that the Tesla chief would be having a go at becoming the owner of Manchester United. This tweet was in a thread about his political allegiances.

However, hours later, Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. chief executive officer and the world’s richest person in a reply to another tweet, said – “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

The series of Twitter messages came after the US stock market closed. It remains to be seen if any regulatory action happens and how the stocks of Tesla and MANU react on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Tesla closed flat at $919.69, while Manchester United Securities (MANU) also ended the day almost flat at $12.78. Manchester United securities is a nearly $2 billion market cap company listed on NYSE.

Elon Musk has often used the social media platform Twitter to voice his opinions, and thoughts including jokes. At times, Musk has got into trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission because of his tweets.

Manchester United, having won a record 13 Premier League titles, is having a disastrous start to the EPL season 2022-23. Currently, MANU is ranked last in the league table having lost both their matches under new coach Erik ten Hag. Reportedly, ace striker Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United if he gets a new club to buy him.

Under the legendary coach Alex Ferguson, Manchester United won its last Premier League title in the 2012-13 season. Since then MANU has fallen behind rival Manchester City, which has won four of the past five titles.

Finally, through his tweeter reply, Elon Musk has put to rest the speculation about buying English football club Manchester United Plc and wrote that it was a joke and he is not looking to buy any sports teams.