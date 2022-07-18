INX Global Access: Key things to know before buying international stocks in India

BSE is a familiar name with Indian stock market investors as far as buying shares of companies listed on Indian stock exchanges is concerned. For providing Indian investors an access to buy global stocks, BSE had launched India INX, India’s 1st international exchange, located at GIFT City IFSC in Ahmedabad. In order to provide a centralized platform to route orders to multiple international exchanges, India INX established the India INX Global Access IFSC Limited – INX Global Access.

Here are a few key things to know about the INX Global Access (INXGA).

INX Global Access, is the platform to visit to buy global stocks from India. INX GA provides single-window access to multiple international exchange markets. One gets direct Access to major global markets and real time quotes from exchanges across the globe.

India INX Global Access provides a single integrated terminal and mobile application free of cost through which shares of different countries or exchanges can be bought. One can trade on multiple exchanges through a single integrated terminal. You can diversify your investments globally by investing in Stocks & ETF, Derivatives, Bonds, Mutual funds, Diversified global Portfolios, Hedge Funds, etc

India INX Global Access (INXGA) offers direct access to over 135 exchanges across 33 countries in 23 currencies worldwide covering global exchanges in America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Some of the exchanges offered are NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, Canadian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, BATs Europe, Euronext France and Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Foreign investments fall under RBI guidelines for remittance which is called the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). As per current LRS limits, an individual can remit funds up to USD 250,000 every Financial year. This full amount can be utilized for investment in global markets.

Investors can use their existing bank account to remit or receive funds. Some banks that offer a facility to transfer funds online without any paperwork once you open a bank account with them are Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank. These banks offer preferential rates on remittance fees to India INXGA clients.

There are no account opening fee, custody fee /demat charges or any other annual charges. Further, there is zero software and mobile application fee, zero fund deposit and one withdrawal per month free.

Fractional shares allow you to buy a dollar value of a stock irrespective of its price. This means that you can own a fraction of a share in a stock on the US markets! For example, Stock ‘A’ is trading at USD 3000 per share, and investors can buy a fraction worth USD 300 of share ‘A’. So, investor will own 0.1 share. India INXGA provide facility to buy fraction on more than 6600 shares listed on US stock exchanges.