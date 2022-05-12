Investing in US stocks via ETFs: Buying 100s of stock at once

Investors looking to diversify their equity portfolio and add US-listed stock can look to invest in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF). ETFs are a cluster of investable securities, tracking either a theme, index, sector or other asset classes. ETFs are in some ways similar to mutual funds, however, unlike the latter, investors can purchase ETFs just as stocks are bought and sold. ETFs are, as the name suggests, listed on the stock exchange. While some popular ETFs track indices such as S&P 500 and Dow Jones, some are known to track investment themes such as new-age internet stocks.