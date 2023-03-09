International Real Estate Expo to be held in Mumbai in April: Foreign investment opportunities for Indian HNIs

High net worth (HNI) and wealthy individuals who intend to invest in international real estate and premium luxury properties will get an opportunity to explore investment options soon. The fourteenth edition of International Real Estate Expo (IREX) and ‘IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave 2023’ will be held on April 14-15, 2023 at The St. Regis, Mumbai. Real estate developers and immigration consultants from over 12 countries to converge in Mumbai for IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave.

Companies from Canada, Dubai, UK, Dominica, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Malta, Greece, Australia and EB5 companies from USA that offer residency/citizenship by investment will be there at the event on April 14-15, 2023.

IREX 2023 will have participation of leading international real estate developers and marketing companies. The show is held in conjunction with IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2023 which is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of citizenship and residency by investment across the world to Indian residents.

The conclave brings together international real estate companies, immigration consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders under one roof. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investments, residency & citizenship by investment programs across the world to Indian residents.

Apart from the exhibition, a conference will also be organized on the first day of the show which will focus on various aspects, prospects and opportunities of real estate and immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by real estate developers and immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialized in the field.

This conference will focus mainly on the global investment opportunities along with various financial and legal implications associated with investing abroad. A special panel discussion on the recently reauthorized EB5 Investor Visa Program of the US government will be held by EB5 Experts on future prospects and opportunities of the program. A panel on ‘Trending Destinations for Investment for Indians’ will also be held, with experts from each country talking about their respective projects and programs.

According to the publication ‘Investment Migration Insider’ the world investment immigration market is growing at an annual rate of 23% and if the trend continues it would reach USD 100 billion in revenue by 2025. Worldwide, demand for immigration by investment is on a strong growth path over the last few years.

The key reasons why HNIs look for international investment is the opportunity to invest abroad and diversify wealth and have access to global investment and operations besides tax benefits and visa free travel. Investment in a second passport also gives the investors access to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale, for investors and their families.

Lured by multiple benefits, Indian residents are increasingly looking for foreign citizenship by investment opportunities. Indians, at least many wealthy ones, are looking to invest abroad as never before. They want to go global, explore emerging business and international alliances, avail tax benefits, get visa free travel and avail subsidized children’s education with future career prospects.

Several international developers offer easy payment plans with low booking amounts as interest rates abroad are considerably lower than the rates prevailing in the Indian market which makes these deals more attractive. Through such shows, the Indian investors will be able to identify real estate investment opportunities and gain knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

The prominent participants of this show are US Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; Donoso & Partners LLC, Canada & USA; PT Golden Visa, Portugal; Smart Homes Developments, Greece; Amber Star Real Estate, Portugal; First Pathway Partners, USA EB5; Citizen Lane, Austria & Switzerland, WHinChester Corporate Powerhouse, Dominica; Sobirov Law Firm, Canada; Adventum & Salboy, UK; EB5 United, USA EB5; Harvey Law Group, Vazir Group, Frank Salt Real Estate, Malta; Muscat Azzopardi Advocates, Malta.

IREX is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd, which is part of an international media company that represents several media and exhibition brands in the Indian market and organizes road shows and events for its clients. IREX is a unique b2c show with a track record of thirteen successful shows since 2015 in India & UAE.