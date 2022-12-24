Indian investors need a proactive and cautious approach in adding US equity to their portfolio

By Bharat Phatak

This year has been a roller coaster ride for Indian investors with equity market meltdown, domestic and US interest rate hikes, rising inflation levels, and the predictions of a global slowdown in the coming year. These factors have made the road to include international equities quite challenging.

More Federal fund rate hikes are expected for 2023 and given the current stance of the global economy, it would be no less than walking on tightropes for Indian retail investors to undertake international diversification for their portfolios. Here is how Indian investors can make sense of the global shifts for their investment portfolio in 2023 to approach a diversified asset allocation.

In the last nine months, the US Fed has increased interest rates eight times, leading to a 4.25% to 4.50% range–the highest in fifteen years. This is the most aggressive that the FOMC has been in the last four decades. This stance comes as this year witnesses many global events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, increased demand vs. available supply for goods and services post-covid, and lockdown in China.

Also Read: S&P 500 sectors with the highest buy rating from analysts

The Federal Reserve increases rates to control the inflation level, especially wage-driven inflation. However, the current inflationary pressure is a result of profits, thanks to increased demand for goods in almost all sectors vs. its supply. This creates a challenge for the Fed charge control over inflation.

While inflation has melted compared to the first half of this year, at the Year-Over-Year level, it is still high. For November, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 7.1% against 9% in June and 6.8% in November last year on a Y-O-Y basis. CPI has slumped to the earlier levels, but it is well beyond the targeted 2%. With that, there is likely to be a 100-150 bps rise by March 2023, with the terminal interest rate expected to be in a range of 5.25 to 5.50. With that, investors’ hope for a rate pause, let alone rate cuts, seems a far-fetched possibility for the coming year.

Also Read – S&P 500 target for 2023: Will analysts prediction hold true next year?

If the current economic trajectory continues as predicted with more hikes, a continuous struggle in the labour market for wages, disruption in the global supply chain, and geopolitical tensions, the outcome would not only be gloomy for the financial market but will also reduce the global GDP growth to 0.5% from 0.9. This rate by definition is considered a global recession. This overview calls for Indian retail investors to be proactive and cautious about adding and altering global and especially US equities in their portfolios.

(Author is Director – Scripbox)