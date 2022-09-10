How to invest in global portfolios of renowned international portfolio managers

If you are looking to invest in low-cost, well-diversified global equity portfolios of renowned international portfolio managers, here is an option available with INX Global Access. INX Global Access IFSC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the India International Exchange (IFSC), BSE’s international arm.

Once you have opened a trading account with an INX Global Access member, based on your risk profile, you can invest in any of the 80 portfolios of renowned international portfolio managers with minimum investment of USD 100. There is zero brokerage on buying and selling portfolios and there is no entry or exit fee as well. You can also switch portfolios, without any fees or penalties.

Some of the Portfolio Themes available through the India INX GA platform:

Portfolios from leading institutions

Index based Portfolios

Technology Portfolios

Undervalued companies

Growth Income generating portfolios

Small cap

Global companies and asset classes

You can also check the factsheet and the details of each portfolio like performance and holdings to take a better and more informed decision.

The process to invest or trade in Global Stocks and Diversified Global Portfolios of renowned international portfolio managers through India INX Global is easy and simple. After registering digitally, you can fund your account and start trading from India INX Global Access integrated account.

India INX Global Access offers direct access to over 135 exchanges across 33 countries in 23 currencies worldwide covering global exchanges in America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Some of the exchanges to offered are NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, Canadian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, BATs Europe, Euronext France and Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Before you start buying US stocks, you will have to buy dollars from your INR and keep the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in context. Currently, under the LRS rules, any resident individual including a minor ( countersigned by a guardian) is allowed to remit up to 2.5 lakh US dollars (USD 2,50,000 ) in each financial year. At an exchange rate of Rs 74 to a dollar, it is about Rs 1,85,00,000 or Rs 1.85 crore.