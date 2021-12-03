How to invest in FAANG stocks from India

The foreign shares trading account process is simple and the KYC formalities including the LRS formalities can be completed in a few days time.

Investors who buy stocks with the aim of holding them for over 10 year or even for longer periods need to be very careful in the selection of stocks. Although there is no thumb rule for a fail-safe process of selecting a multibagger stock, holding some of the large-cap and established leaders in their own industry may do wonders with your long term portfolio.

In the US stock market, FAANG stocks hold the promise of creating long term wealth for the investors. 5 top US stocks namely Facebook (renamed as Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) are collectively referred to as the FAANG shares and have remained a favourites for investors worldwide. The total market capitalization of just the 5 FAANG stocks or the MAANG stocks is nearly $7.7 trillion. All the 5 MAANG shares are a part of the top US stock market indexes – Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

Allocating a portion of your funds into US stocks can help you bring in diversification to your portfolio. And, starting with the FAANG stocks can be a good starting point in investing in US stocks.

Buying FAANG stocks or any other foreign stocks from India is not a complicated affair as it sounds. If you are looking to invest abroad, there are international brokerage platforms that can open the doors of the US stock market from here in India.

The foreign shares trading account opening process is simple and the KYC including the LRS formalities can be completed in a few days time. Once the INR gets transferred to your foreign bank account, you can start buying foreign stocks from India.

Now, if you are wondering whether buying US stocks which are denominated in dollars will be an affordable deal, here’s the good news. Fractional Ownership is allowed in US stocks and, therefore, you can start accumulating stocks even with an amount as low as Rs 100. Unlike Indian stock exchanges, the price is not a barrier in the US stock market. Simply decide how much you need to invest and the number of shares will be automatically calculated for you.

You can start buying FAANG shares through Fractional Ownership each month with a fixed amount. The US stock market presents opportunities to investors to own some of the leading global blue-chips and reap the benefits over the long term.