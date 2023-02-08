How many crores can be invested in share market or real estate abroad?

Indians are increasingly embracing investing culture, with around 100 million (10 crore) demat accounts, and 11.29 crore folios under equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes. Of the total folios, the retail sector accounts for the majority (112.9 million). In total, approximately 10 crore Indians participate in the equity asset class and are exposed to market-linked investments.

Diversifying one’s portfolio by investing abroad is an effective way to mitigate risks and maximize returns. Indian investors have access to global markets, various asset classes and a range of investment opportunities, such as equity and real estate. In addition, foreign investments can help reduce the impact of inflation and currency exchange rate fluctuations, as well as hedge against currency risk.

“In the current global environment most economies across the world are witnessing volatility due to inflation, fear of a deep recession etc. In such an unpredictable scenario, it’s more important than ever for a typical mass-affluent Indian to diversify their portfolio beyond India and think global as well” says Satyen Kothari, Founder and CEO of Cube Wealth.

Investing in US stocks from India is also witnessing an increase in recent times. Some of the top US stocks, mainly from the tech sectors, have shed a lot of value in 2022 and could be appearing attractive to the investors. “ Some sectors of the US market, especially the tech sector, are seeing significant lows, and many tech stocks will be readjusting for the next year or two. Potentially, these could be very, very good long-term buying opportunities as well, based on your investment horizon,” adds Kothari.

Similarly, there are investment opportunities in real estate in international locations and Indians have been showing a lot of interest in them. Dubai, Canada, London amongst others remain the favourite destinations for Indians. According to a recent survey by Knight Frank, super-rich Indians own 5.1 homes on average, compared to 4.2 worldwide. About 37% of the wealth of Indian ultra-high net worth people (UHNWIs) is allocated to primary and secondary residences, with the remaining 15% going to residences outside of India.

To buy US stocks or foreign real estate, Indian Rupee has to be converted to dollars before remitting abroad. The RBI’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) refers to the annual remittances that a resident person is permitted to send while buying international stocks, foreign real estate properties, go on an international vacation or send money to children abroad.

Any resident person, even a minor (countersigned by a guardian), is currently permitted to remit up to 2.5 lakh US dollars (USD 2,50,000) in one financial year under the LRS guidelines. It is equivalent to roughly Rs 2,69,00,000 or Rs 2.69 crore at the current exchange rate of Rs 82.76 to $1.

So, if you are interested in buying global stocks or property abroad, this could be the right time to make use of LRS limits. “ Take advantage of the LRS limit that is available every financial year. This year’s limits expire at the end of March, so move money before that, and then in April again, you have a chance to move money as per the new year’s LRS limits,” says Kothari.