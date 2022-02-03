Google announces stock split – Check ratio, record date of Alphabet’s one-time special stock dividend

Alphabet has announced that the company has approved and declared a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend.

Alphabet, on February 1, 2022 has announced that the Board of Directors of the company has approved and declared a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend on each share of the Company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C stock. The Stock Split is subject to stockholder approval to increase the number of authorized shares of Class A, Class B, and Class C stock to accommodate the Stock Split.

If approval is obtained, each of the Company’s shareholders at the close of business on July 1, 2022 will receive, after the close of business on July 15, 2022, a dividend of 19 additional shares of the same class of stock for every share held by such stockholder as of the Record Date. The Google stock split date is July 1, 2022.

Alphabet (GOOG) is trading at around $2912 and was earlier up by almost 10 per cent once the news on stock split came out. In INR, one share of Google costs over Rs 2.25 lakh. Retail investors can own a portion of the stock through Fractional Investing and invest even as low as Rs 1000 in US stocks.

Currently, the market capitalization of Google is nearly $1.83 trillion and is expected to cross $2 trillion in the near future. Over the last 12-months, the Google stock return is about 33 per cent while the YTD return is a negative return of about 4 per cent.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) also announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said: “Our deep investment in AI technologies continues to drive extraordinary and helpful experiences for people and businesses, across our most important products. Q4 saw ongoing strong growth in our advertising business, which helped millions of businesses thrive and find new customers, a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our Cloud business continuing to grow strongly.”

Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, said: “Our fourth quarter revenues of $75 billion, up 32% year over year, reflected broad-based strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity, as well as substantial ongoing revenue growth from Google Cloud. Our investments have helped us drive this growth by delivering the services that people, our partners and businesses need, and we continue to invest in long-term opportunities.”