Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler emerges top mergers and acquisitions financial advisers in H1 2022

Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the financial services sector during the first half (H1) of 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest financial advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. For league tables, GlobalData has considered M&A including asset transactions, venture capital and private equity deals where advisors were involved.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Goldman Sachs achieved its leading position by value by advising on $89 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler led by volume by advising on a total of 27 deals.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Global and Financial Services M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, shows that a total of 1,800 M&A deals of worth $235.9 billion were announced in the sector during H1 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Only three advisers managed to advise on 20 or more deals in H1 2022. While Piper Sandler went ahead to lead the league table by volume, Goldman Sachs led by value and occupied the third position in terms of volume. However, Piper Sandler, despite leading by volume, did not feature among the top 10 by value due to its involvement in low-value transactions. The average size of the deals advised by Piper Sandler stood at $80.3 million while it was $4.5 billion for Goldman Sachs.”

GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Morgan Stanley occupied the second position by value by advising on $86.9 billion worth of deals, followed by JP Morgan with $83.8 billion, Citi with $65 billion and Bank of America with $64.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Stifel/KBW occupied the second position in terms of volume with 21 deals, followed by Goldman Sachs with 20 deals, Ernst & Young with 18 deals and Houlihan Lokey with 18 deals.

GlobalData league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through an adviser submission forms on GlobalData, which allows both legal and financial advisers to submit their deal details.