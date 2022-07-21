Global banks to face tougher tests as economic growth weakens: S&P Global Ratings

The optimism at the start of 2022 is evaporating. Many banks were well on track to a long-lasting post-Covid-19 recovery of their financial strength. That is no longer the case. Happy days are increasingly in the rear-vision mirror for the global banking sector. Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the economic environment has deteriorated markedly during 2022. The economic outlook has the potential to confound banks, especially if a much more negative scenario evolves.

S&P Global Ratings in the recently published Global Banking Outlook Midyear 2022 has lowered its economic forecasts four times since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict for major economies.

Inflation is taking center stage in many jurisdictions and muting the post-COVID rebound. The inflation outlook has shifted materially during 2022. Inflation is at a four-decade high and is the No. 1 economic issue in many countries.

The challenge for central banks is whether they can harness inflation expectations without causing a recession. For most banks, the immediate effect of higher interest rates is positive because it will benefit their net interest income. This is because banks in many jurisdictions are raising rates from ultra-low levels; at the same time, banks’ interest margins have been significantly squeezed

The compounding effects on banks from weaker growth and higher interest rates over the next six to 18 months are much less certain; they could be profound in a downside scenario. As economic growth slows and financing conditions tighten, there is a risk that sharply higher interest rates, persistent inflation, and low consumer confidence will lead to a recession.

Banks will fare much less favorably in a downside scenario outside our base case–notably in a recession. Weaker growth, higher-for-longer interest rates, market borrowing costs, and higher unemployment will hit household and corporate sector borrowers. This in turn will hinder banks’ asset quality, and potentially bank outlooks and ratings.

Despite a mostly stable rating outlook, global banks will face tougher tests as economic growth weakens and higher-for-longer inflation affects borrowers. Key risks include potentially higher corporate insolvencies exacerbated by high corporate leverage, high government leverage, and a weaker property sector. Banks will increasingly face nontraditional risks associated with digitalization and new financial technologies, cyber, and climate risk