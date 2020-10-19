Fed’s Clarida says U.S. data ‘surprisingly strong,’ especially of housing and auto sector

By: |
October 19, 2020 11:15 AM

The U.S. central bank, along with cutting its benchmark interest rate to near zero, approved a list of programs to keep financial markets functioning and provide credit to businesses.

US FED, economic data, interest rates, credit, income, unemploymentDirect government fiscal programs play an important role in kickstarting the economic rebound with loans to small businesses and enhanced unemployment payments.

Reuters: U.S. economic data since May has been “surprisingly strong,” though it will still take perhaps another year for output to claw back to its pre-pandemic peak, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday.

“In the spring, many voices questioned what good rate cuts, forward guidance, asset purchases, and lending programs could do in an economy in which people do not venture out to buy cars or build houses and in which companies do not invest,” Clarida said in prepared remarks for an Institute of International Finance webcast event.

Related News

“The data show us that with rates low, credit available, and incomes supported by fiscal transfers, the answer is – at least so far – that they do build houses, buy cars, and order equipment and software.”

While the service sector remains pummeled by the ongoing decline in travel, restaurant visits and other face-to-face services considered risky during the coronavirus pandemic, “the rebound in the (gross domestic product) data has been broad-based across indicators of goods consumption, housing, and investment,” Clarida said, with the housing sector and auto sales particularly strong.

Still, he said the U.S. economy remained in a deep hole and will need time to climb out, “perhaps another year” in the case of GDP, and perhaps three years for the unemployment rate.

“Additional support from monetary – and likely fiscal – policy will be needed,” Clarida said. “Speaking for the Fed, I can assure you that we are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy.”

The U.S. central bank, along with cutting its benchmark interest rate to near zero in March, approved an extensive list of programs to keep financial markets functioning and provide credit to businesses.

Direct government “fiscal” programs, which require the approval of Congress and executive branch, played an important role in kickstarting the economic rebound with loans to small businesses and enhanced unemployment payments.

But Congress and the White House remain deadlocked over another stimulus package that many officials at the Fed feel will be necessary to replace lost incomes for the millions that remain unemployed because of the pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Investing Abroad
  3. Featured Stories
  4. Fed’s Clarida says U.S. data ‘surprisingly strong’ especially of housing and auto sector
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US Stocks: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat consumer data
2U.S. Stocks trim losses amid stimulus talks: Banks rebounded, energy shares rallied
3US Stocks: Wall Street ticks up in choppy trading after mixed bank results