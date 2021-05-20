FAANG Stocks: Facebook, Google steal the show in the year so far – Full comparison here

FAANG stocks have been major contributors to the returns generated by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices over the years.

If you are an investor in the stock markets or are looking to test the water by investing for the first time, it is highly likely that you would have heard of FAANG stocks. Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, together form the formidable bunch of stocks called FAANG. All five companies have been highly successful in their line of business and have global exposure to their operations. Taken together, FAANG represents the bellwether stocks for global investors.

Holding FAANG stocks in the long-term portfolio of investors is something that most global investors focus on. Over the ten-year period, these stocks have given spectacular returns of over 500 per cent to the investors. FAANG stocks have been major contributors to the returns generated by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices over the years. Importantly, stocks of Microsoft, Tesla are not there in the FAANG group, yet are investors’ favorites worldwide.

Before buying stocks, apart from fundamental strengths and the technical factors, you may also consider having a look at the Analysts ratings which may indicate a strong buy or strong sell or sometimes a moderate buy signal. Further, there is the average 12-month price target of the FAANG stocks that most analysts come out with.

Performance

A look at the recent performance of the FAANG stocks may throw up some opportunities to the long-term investors. Here are 12-months and year-to-date (YTD) return comparisons.

Facebook stock price is currently around $305 and the stock has given a return of about 34 per cent over the last 12 months while the YTD return has been nearly 13.47 per cent.

Apple stock price is currently around $123 and the stock has given a return of about 56 per cent over the last 12 months while the YTD return has been nearly a negative of 6 per cent.

Amazon stock price is currently around $3196 and the stock has given a return of about 29 per cent over the last 12 months while the YTD return has been nearly negative of 0.76 per cent.

Netflix stock price is currently around $483 and the stock has given a return of about 8 per cent over the last 12 months while the YTD return has been nearly negative 10 per cent.

Google stock price is currently around $2277 and the stock has given a return of about 63 per cent over the last 12 months while the YTD return has been nearly 31 per cent.

A comparison of FAANG stock prices

Source: Tipranks.com, Since May 2018 to May 2021

FAANG Portfolio price in INR

At an exchange rate of about Rs 74, one share of each of the FAANG stock will be: a

Facebook: Rs 22,570

Apple: Rs 9,102

Amazon: Rs 2,36,504

Netflix: Rs 35,742

Google: Rs 1,68,498

If you wish to hold 1 share of each of the FAANG stock, you will need approximately Rs 4.73 lakh. However, if you still want to own a portion of all the FAANG stocks, Fractional Investing is there to help you. The international trading firms through their platforms allow investors to own fractional shares in the portfolio. So, with as little as Rs 5,000, you can start accumulating FAANG stocks for your long-term goals.