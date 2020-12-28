FAANG stocks fail to shine last week despite NASDAQ’s jump; 3 of the 5 big tech shares tumble

The holiday-shortened previous week saw the NASDAQ index gain 1% overall, after having suffered a steep fall during the initial hours of trade on Monday morning.

The holiday-shortened previous week saw the NASDAQ index gain 1% overall, after having suffered a steep fall during the initial hours of trade on Monday morning. The star constituents of the index — the FAANG stocks — witnessed a mixed bag of a week, with some gaining and others losing. So far this year, FAANG stocks have gained 50% on average, outperforming the benchmark NASDAQ index. Apple has been the best stock so far this year among the big-tech names that make up the FAANG stock list.

Facebook in the previous week registered a 3.3% fall as it failed to recover after Monday’s fall and only added to the losses. At the end of the trading session Thursday, the stock was quoting a price of $267.4 per share. During the week, reports claimed that Facebook has shut one of its intellectual property units in Ireland. The unit was claimed to be a tax-saving mechanism used by the social media behemoth. Another news around Facebook that hogged the limelight this past week was the news of Mark Zuckerberg selling 44,750 shares of the company for a total amount of $12.2 million.

The manufacturer of the iPhone, Apple, had a way better week than Facebook as stock price gained 4.2%. This stock movement came in a week when reports claimed that the company was planning to make electric vehicles by 2024. The news of Apple preparing to launch a car by 2024 was reported by Reuters, they said it is most likely the passenger car of the company will be powered by its own battery technology. Stocks of the technology giant closed at $131.97 per share last week.

Amazon was also one of the laggards in the previous week. Jeff Bezos’ firm saw it stock price slip 0.90% in the week to close at $3,172.69 per share. Streaming service Netflix was also in the red last week, slipping 3.7%. The Co-CEO of the frim, Reed Hastings has sold 437,311 shares of the firm this month for $527 per share, according to reports. The total stake sale value was $230.6 million. This comes less than a month after Reed Hastings had sold over 213,000 shares of the firm.

Technology giant Google recovered sharply from the initial fall in the week gone by and ended flat with a positive bias. Shares of the firm closed at $1,734.16 per share. Since December 2, shares of Google are down 5%.