Earnings Alert! Quarterly results this week ending August 12

The earnings season is underway in the US stock market. More than any other factor, corporate earnings remain one of the primary drivers of a stock’s performance in the long term. Companies announcing results this season would have tackled the decade-high inflation that the American economy is witnessing currently. Dominion Energy and American International Group, Inc. report results on Monday, August 8. Emerson Electric Company, Sysco Corporation, Welltower Inc., Transdigm Group, GlobalFoundries,

Roblox Corporation and Coinbase Global are some of the top companies announcing earnings on Tuesday, August 9. On August 10, Wednesday, the quarterly earnings of Walt Disney, Honda Motor Company, Manulife Financial Corp among others will be keenly awaited by the investors.

Rivian Automotive along with Brookfield Asset Management, ResMed and Illumina amongst others declares their results on August 11, Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions and Spectrum Brands Holdings will be among those companies declaring results on the last day of the trading week ending August 12.

According to Enterprise Technology Research (ETR), CyberArk, which is slated to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th, year to date, the privileged account management leader, has seen its share price drop a little more than 20% but remains nearly 2x higher than pandemic lows captured back in March 2020.

ETR reports that Qualys is expected to report earnings on Monday, August 8th after the market close. Of the three, major vulnerability management comps, Qualys’ stock has been the most resilient posting YTD declines of only 7% versus more than 40% for Rapid7 and 20% for Tenable.

As per ETR, a vendor that straddles both Networking and Security, with the patriarch of the CDN group, Akamai, is scheduled to report on Tuesday, August 9th after the market close. The mature vendor has fared better than many tech stocks this year with the share price down less than 20% YTD (as of press time), buoyed by relatively attractive valuation metrics like 16x earnings, 4x sales, and a ~7% FCF yield on a forward basis. While ETR does have a Positive rating on the vendor’s closest CDN comp, Cloudflare, the recent data sets for Akamai have not warranted an outlook.