DCB Remit: Resident Indians can transfer funds in six currencies and receive up to 20 paise off per rupee till this date

Resident Indians can transfer funds in six currencies to over 20 countries using DCB Remit and receive up to 20 paise off per rupee. DCB Bank is giving a special offer of up to 20 paise off per Rupee to transfer funds before 15th January 2023. Resident Indians can use DCB Remit online service to send money via net banking to the designated countries from any bank account in India. Any citizen can seamlessly transfer funds to any person who may have travelled abroad for business or leisure. DCB Remit makes money transfers quicker, secure, transparent and cost-efficient too.

For remittances of 2,000 to 5,000 in foreign currency, a DCB Remit user can use Code: CHRTEN and get 10 paise off. For remitting 5,000 to 8,000 in foreign currency, use Code: CHRFIF and get 15 paise off & for remittance above 8,000 in foreign currency, use Code: CHRTWE and get 20 paise off. Funds can be transferred in six currencies – USD, AUD, GBP, SGD, CAD and EURO. This offer is valid on multiple transactions booked within the time period.

Resident Indians can avail the services of DCB Remit without maintaining an account with DCB Bank. They only need to complete the one-time registration and send money abroad through DCB Remit. One can avail the offer by simply logging on to ‘DCB Remit’ website to send money to an overseas bank account. After adding the beneficiary details and instructions to transfer funds in Indian rupees, DCB Bank will convert the amount into the required foreign currency and credit it to the beneficiary’s overseas account. The money transfer can be tracked in real-time and even stopped while in process in the event of an unforeseen situation.