Cyber security stocks in focus as companies brace for cyberwar in 2022

Cybersecurity stocks gives investors a simple way to incorporate this theme into their portfolios through companies protecting data from data breaches and cyberattacks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making investors take stock of cybersecurity software companies’ shares. Recent interest in the cyber security stocks brings forth the security-related services as businesses and companies brace for cyber warfare. Spendings by corporations are expected to see a jump as online security takes the front seat. As per some estimates, worldwide spending on cyber security is expected to reach $151 billion by 2023.

In a recent development, Google has agreed to purchase cybersecurity company Mandiant Inc. for $5.4 billion. This move is expected to add internet security products for Google that will bolster the technology giant’s cloud-computing business as it takes on larger rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp.

3 Cybersecurity Indexes to track

ISE Cybersecurity Index (HXR)

ISE Cybersecurity UCITS Index (HUR)

Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index (NQCYBR)

As geopolitical events unfold, there’s been a flurry of deal making in cybersecurity in recent months, as governments and companies face a growing number of hacks and global anxiety escalates over the potential ripple effects in cyberspace from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cyber security Insights

Venture capital firms have invested almost $39 billion into cybersecurity companies since 2011

36 billion records were exposed due to data breaches during the first three quarters of 2020

Ransomware attacks increased 435% in 2020

55.7 billion connected devices by 2025

Cyber security stocks watchlist

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Fortinet (FTNT)

Mimecast (MIME)

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Qualys (QLYS)

Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Zscaler (ZS)

Cybersecurity Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (UCYB)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Cybersecurity stocks may look attractive due to heavy demand for digital security services. However, taking exposure in Cyber security stocks will only be a theme based approach to investing. It is better to keep a diversified portfolio rather than going overboard on any specific sector.