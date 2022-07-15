Citigroup stock in focus after Q2 results – Check financials and impact on share price

Citigroup stocks were trading higher in pre-market session after the company announced the results for the second quarter 2022. Citigroup (C) listed on NYSE closed at $44.14 on July 14 and were up by 3.40 per cent on July 15 before market opens on Friday.

Citigroup stock has slumped nearly 34 per cent over the last 1-year and is down by enarly 27 per cent since January this year.

Citigroup Inc. reported net income for the second quarter 2022 of $4.5 billion, or $2.19 per diluted share, on revenues of $19.6 billion. This compared to net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.85 per diluted share, on revenues of $17.8 billion for the second quarter 2021.

Revenues increased 11% from the prior-year period, with growth in both net interest income as well as non-interest revenue.

Higher net interest income was primarily driven by the benefits of higher rates as well as strong volumes across Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM).

Net income of $4.5 billion decreased 27% from the prior-year period, as higher cost of credit and an 8% increase in expenses more than offset the 11% increase in revenues.

Earnings per share of $2.19 decreased 23% from the prior-year period, reflecting the lower net income, partly offset by an approximate 4% decline in shares outstanding.

Citi CEO Jane Fraser said, “While the world has changed since our Investor Day in March, our strategy has not and we are executing it with discipline and urgency. Treasury and Trade Solutions fired on all cylinders as clients took advantage of our global network, leading to the best quarter this business has had in a decade. Trading volatility continued to create strong corporate client activity for us, driving revenue growth of 25% in Markets. While economic sentiment clearly impacted Investment Banking and Wealth Management, we continue to invest in these businesses and we like where they are headed. In U.S. Personal Banking, the positive drivers we saw in our two credit cards businesses over the last few quarters converted into solid revenue growth this quarter, most notably a 10% growth in Branded Cards.

“In a challenging macro and geopolitical environment, our team delivered solid results and we are in a strong position to weather uncertain times, given our liquidity, credit quality and reserve levels. I am particularly pleased with our capital strength. We ended the quarter with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.9%, having built capital due to a higher regulatory requirement. We intend to generate significant capital for our investors, given our earnings power and the upcoming divestitures,” Ms. Fraser concluded.