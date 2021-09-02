Buying shares of Apple on Nasdaq stock exchange is as easy as buying Sensex stocks from your iPhone

For buying US stocks from India, apart from the KYC formalities, you also need to adhere to the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme rules.

As an iPhone user in India, have you ever thought of owning the shares of Apple? After all, Apple remains the most valued company till date with a market capitalization of about $2.51 trillion. Apple is closely followed by Microsoft (MSFT) at about $2.27 trillion. Owning shares of Apple is possible even from India even though they are listed in the US stock market.

In fact, buying the Apple shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange is as easy as buying Sensex stocks from your iphone. “Technology has definitely made market access much easier today than it was earlier. On the one hand many app-based trading platforms are offering cost effective means of purchasing Indian stocks and that too at a click of a button. The story is somewhat similar when it comes to purchasing overseas stocks as well. There are many platforms which offer Indian investors the ability to buy overseas stocks at the click of a button”, says Ashish Ranawade, Head of Products, Emkay Wealth Management.

Apple (AAPL ) share price is currently around $152 and its 52-week range is $103.10 – $154.98. At the current price, Apple share price in India is about Rs 11,000 ( at Rs 73 exchange rate). But, the good news is that you can even hold a Fraction of US stocks including Apple, Amazon or Microsoft. You can buy US stocks with as low as $1 or own a basket of US stocks even with Rs 5000 by owning Fractions of those stocks.

You may open a foreign trading account with any international brokerage platform and start buying US stocks even in Fractions. Fractional Investing makes investment in US stocks through foreign brokerages a unique feature to accumulate quality stocks at regular intervals.

For buying US stocks from India, apart from the KYC formalities, you also need to adhere to the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rules as you will be buying in dollars using your Indian Rupees. All such account opening formalities are conducted online and you can begin trading in US stocks in a few days time.

Already a global giant in the tech industry, most analysts believe a strong demand for the technology behemoth’s iPhones will continue in the future too. Apple has recently previewed Apple Changsha, the first Apple Store in Hunan province in China. Situated in the heart of the provincial capital city, Apple Changsha’s location provides easy access for customers across central China.

Apple has also announced that an update is coming to the App Store that closes an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC). The update will allow developers of “reader” apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account. Reader apps provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video. Also, as a part of their acquisitions, Apple has announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in these or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.