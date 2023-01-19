Bullish or bearish sentiments across the US, China, Japan and Europe markets

Will 2023 turn out to be another year denting the portfolio values? Both equities and bonds turned out to be negative and the popular 60/40 strategy also failed to salvage the investment portfolio for the investors. The factors at play last year may not seem to fade out entirely in 2023. From Fed’s monetary policy, inflation, recession, and dollar index to corporate earnings and management guidance – the global focus will remain on these factors, notwithstanding a ‘Black Swan’ event.

Standard Chartered, in its Outlook 2023 report, is underweight global equities. The report also puts forth the bullish and the bearish factors impacting specific markets like the US, China, Japan, and Europe. Excerpts from the report:

We enter 2023 underweight Equities given our central scenario for a recession in the US and Europe. Central bank tightening and weakening consumption patterns are likely to pose downside risks to earnings estimates on a 12-month horizon.

We are overweight Asia ex-Japan, with China’s economic recovery likely to support an improved earnings growth profile. Meanwhile, potential deceleration in Fed rate hikes and a weaker USD are expected to support fund flows into Emerging Markets in 2023.

Within Asia ex-Japan, we are overweight China equities given easing mobility restrictions and favourable fiscal and monetary policies. We hold a neutral stance on US equities and remain cautious due to relatively expensive valuations and the risk of further earnings downgrades.

Elsewhere, we are neutral on UK equities, amid heightened recession worries, and underweight Japan equities as we expect a stronger JPY to hurt corporate earnings. We are neutral Euro area equities and believe bad news is increasingly priced in, and earnings are showing resilience.

ASIA EX-JAPAN EQUITIES

The bullish case

China’s fiscal and monetary stimulus

Relaxing mobility restrictions in China

High projected EPS growth in 2023

The bearish case

Chinese ADR delisting risk

Unexpected regulatory reforms in China

Supply chain disruption hurting production

US EQUITIES

The bullish case

Recession risk is largely priced in

Potential Fed pivot

Healthy labour market conditions

The bearish case

Fed’s potential overtightening

Weakening consumption and diminishing wealth-effect

Strong USD hinders earnings

EURO AREA EQUITIES

The bullish case

Resilient margins

Extreme valuation discount

Gas reserves for the winter

The bearish case

Heightened recession risk

Geopolitical risks from Russia-Ukraine war

Still elevated energy costs

UK EQUITIES

The bullish case

Weaker GBP to support foreign revenue

High dividend yields and valuation discount

Heavily weighted towards Value equities

The bearish case

Record inflation levels

Tightening monetary conditions

Geopolitical risks from Russia-Ukraine war

JAPAN EQUITIES

The bullish case

Japan and China reopening to support

earnings growth

Attractive valuations

The bearish case

Strengthening JPY to hurt company earnings

Consumption momentum remains weak

Prolonged supply chain issues

Risk of BoJ policy tightening if inflation rises