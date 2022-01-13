Blockchain ETFs to add to your watchlist for diversifying your portfolio in 2022

ETFs that invest in equity securities of companies involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies falls under the category of Blockchain ETFs.

Perhaps, it was the Bitcoin that came into the limelight first, before the technology behind it started receiving the recognition. Blockchain technology is fast emerging as the force that is not only what is driving the world of cryptocurrencies but also finding its uses in other fields such as smart legal contracts, monitoring of supply chains, and in the management of health care records.

And, if you as an investor wish to invest in companies that are into the development of blockchain technologies, you can either invest in individual companies or buy Blockchain exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

ETF, typically, tracks one specific index and thus investing in it means you end up buying all the stocks of the index in the same proportion as held in the index. What’s more, in an ETF you get the live prices as trading happens all through the market hours and the cost of owning them is considerably low.

Here are 5 top Blockchain ETFs that you may look to buy in 2022

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Siren ETF Trust Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ)

Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)

Some of the top holdings of these 5 ETFs includes

Coinbase Global

Microstrategy

Silvergate Capital

Galaxy Digital Holdings

Northern Data

Voyager Digital

Riot Blockchain

Canaan

Marathon Digital

Hut 8 Mining Corp

Blockchain ETFs may not have arrived in the world of investments big-time. Those looking to diversify in the new and innovative technologies before it takes the world by storm, Blockchain ETFs can be one of those themes to look at.