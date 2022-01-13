Blockchain ETFs to add to your watchlist for diversifying your portfolio in 2022

Perhaps, it was the Bitcoin that came into the limelight first, before the technology behind it started receiving the recognition. Blockchain technology is fast emerging as the force that is not only what is driving the world of cryptocurrencies but also finding its uses in other fields such as smart legal contracts, monitoring of supply chains, and in the management of health care records.
And, if you as an investor wish to invest in companies that are into the development of blockchain technologies, you can either invest in individual companies or buy Blockchain exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
ETFs that seek to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies falls under the category of Blockchain ETFs.
ETF, typically, tracks one specific index and thus investing in it means you end up buying all the stocks of the index in the same proportion as held in the index. What’s more, in an ETF you get the live prices as trading happens all through the market hours and the cost of owning them is considerably low.
Here are 5 top Blockchain ETFs that you may look to buy in 2022
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Siren ETF Trust Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)
Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ)
Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)
Some of the top holdings of these 5 ETFs includes
Coinbase Global
Microstrategy
Silvergate Capital
Galaxy Digital Holdings
Northern Data
Voyager Digital
Riot Blockchain
Canaan
Marathon Digital
Hut 8 Mining Corp
Blockchain ETFs may not have arrived in the world of investments big-time. Those looking to diversify in the new and innovative technologies before it takes the world by storm, Blockchain ETFs can be one of those themes to look at.