BlackRock says value stocks can resume their climb this year

Growth stocks have led the U.S. equity rally so far this year, halting outperformance in 2022 by value equities. We believe value stocks can resume their climb as major central banks keep interest rates higher for longer. Higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows, weighing more on growth stocks and reinforcing our developed market equities underweight.

We think value can regain the lead. Why? Higher interest rates and inflation, and a steeper yield curve. That all favors value over growth, in our view. It’s not about choosing one factor over another: Factors mean different things to different people, and the composition of factors also changes over time. Case in point: The healthcare sector is now a modest overweight in the MSCI USA Value index compared with an underweight in 2008.

Value stocks – or those seen as undervalued relative to fundamentals – lagged growth stocks for much of the past decade (left chart). That switched abruptly in 2022 when central banks started rapidly tightening policy – only to be followed by a value dip early this year on hopes for policy easing (right chart).

Our macro view supports a case for value over growth. Higher interest rates feed into higher discount rates, making future cash flows of growth stocks less attractive. We also think persistent inflation is likely to lead investors to demand more compensation for holding long-term government bonds, driving yields higher.

Value tends to outperform when the yield curve steepens. While value historically underperforms heading into recession because capital-intensive companies can’t respond quickly to changing cycles, we think that could be different in this atypical economic cycle.

Value is still attractive after being beaten down for so long. Companies in the value bucket have also had time to prepare for a welltelegraphed downturn. Case in point: Many banks have already provisioned for losses in advance of a recession.

Lastly, we expect a mild recession, so we think the performance impact is likely to be softer on value companies than in past cycles.

