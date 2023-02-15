‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry’s latest portfolio filings reveal new bets on Chinese e-commerce stocks

Michael Burry, the “Big Short” investor, is once again acquiring shares and making fresh bets on Chinese e-commerce companies. As per the latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Burry ended last quarter by taking exposure to Alibaba (BABA), JD.com, and MGM Resorts. Both Alibaba and JD.com are Chinese e-commerce companies.

On December 31, Michael Burry’s portfolio included 50,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Alibaba, valued at $4.4 million. He also accumulated 75,000 JD.com American Depositary Receipts (ADR) worth $4.2 million at the end of last year. Although ADS and ADR are traded on US stock exchanges, they represent ownership in foreign-listed companies.

Scion Asset Management, led by Michael Burry, filed its 13F form with the SEC on Tuesday, detailing the hedge fund’s positions at the end of Q4. Burry’s Scion Asset Management also purchased 100,000 shares of MGM, a position worth $3.35 million at last quarter’s close.

Scion’s other positions included 150000 shares of Black Knight, 150000 shares of Coherent (COHR), over 1Million shares of GEO Group (GEO), 75000 shares of JD.com (JD), 100000 MGM Resorts International (MGM), 1.5 Million shares of Qurate Retail (QRTEA), 125000 shares of SkyWest (SKYW), and 356,101 shares of Wolverine World Wide (WWW). Earnest Partners also disclosed their ownership of 6.45 million shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. in a 13G/A form filed with the SEC.

The Michael Burry’s latest Form 13F filings reveals that the fund has sold all but two of its previous six holdings, leaving only Geo Group and Qurate Retail. Overall, Burry increased the number of US stock positions in its portfolio from six to nine, and its overall value increased by 13% to around $47 million.

Burry has been a favourite of many traders and investors. He raised red flags when he reduced his portfolio to only one holding in the second quarter of last year, but purchased five more stocks in the third quarter.

Burry has issued multiple grave warnings, through his often ‘deleted’ twitter account, to investors this year despite the bets on a small number of companies, most likely in response to the stock market’s ferocious run in recent weeks. In the final days of January 2023, he gave a single piece of advice: “Sell.” In addition, he has warned investors against purchasing meme stocks and compared this year’s stock market boom to the dot-com bubble.