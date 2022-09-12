Best ways to invest in top non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq

One of the most prestigious large-cap growth indices in the world is the Nasdaq-100. Based on market capitalization, more than 100 of the biggest domestic and foreign non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market make up the Nasdaq-100. While mutual funds and ETFs are among the simplest methods to invest in the Nasdaq-100, one may also take into account the futures, options, and annuities that follow this leading index.

Investors can participate in the Nasdaq-100 in a variety of ways, including through ETFs, mutual funds, options, futures, and annuities. The Nasdaq-100 is the greatest method to invest in some of the biggest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq since it has a track record of outstanding index performance.

What is Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which is made up of 100 of the most innovative and successful non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization, defines today’s modern industrials.

Some of the most well-known and cutting-edge businesses in the world are represented on the Nasdaq-100, which has a track record of success. Examples include Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Starbucks and many more.

ETFs & Mutual Funds

The ETF units are traded on the stock exchange during trading hours, in contrast to mutual funds. Therefore, while the exchanges are open, one can purchase and sell ETF units just like one would buy equities. When you invest in an ETF, which often tracks a single specific index, you end up purchasing all of the index’s equities in the same proportion as the index itself holds them.

2 major ETF’s tracking Nasdaq 100 are:

Invesco QQQ ETF, and

iShares Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (DE)

Annuities

Annuities that track the Nasdaq-100 are unquestionably worthwhile to take into account if you’re investing in a long-term retirement vehicle or life insurance. The main reference point for Indexed Annuity and Index Life Products is the Nasdaq-100 Index. You may consider investing in Nasdaq-100 tracking products if you’re buying life insurance or a long-term retirement vehicle.

Options

The Nasdaq-100 options could be right for you if you wish to be a part of a broad-based index that includes the main industries that powers the economy. Nasdaq provides the standard AM-Settled Monthly as well as PM-Settled Monday, Wednesday, and Friday expires.

Nasdaq-100 Reduced-Value Index Options

Nasdaq-100 PM-Settled Index Options

Nasdaq-100 Index Options –

Futures

The fact that Nasdaq 100 futures provide a variety of forms of protection makes them a great hedge against fluctuations in tech earnings.

CME E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures

CME Nasdaq-100 Micro E-mini Futures

TAIFEX Nasdaq-100 Futures