Best way to buy FAANG stocks from India

For the beginners who look to invest in US stocks, the investing journey may begin by adding some of the top US stocks in the portfolio. And, this space is well occupied by the leaders among the technology companies, popularly called the FAANG stocks. Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOGL) form the FAANG list of companies and have remained investors’ favorite for several years now. Incidentally, Facebook has been renamed as Meta and the company intends to start trading under the new stock ticker, MVRS, from December 1, 2021. Soon, FAANG will be known as MAANG in the investing circle.

There are primarily two ways to own FAANG stocks listed on the US stock exchanges. You can either invest in individual stocks or buy the FAANG stocks through an exchange traded fund (ETF). ETF is a sort of variant of mutual funds and tracks a specific index. The units in an ETF can be bought or sold only on a stock exchange anytime during the trading hours. ETFs are low-cost investments and allow one to take exposure in several stocks of the same index at one time. They come in various forms and typically track different indexes and sectors.

Buy FAANG Stocks

Buying FAANG stocks from India is possible through international brokerage platforms that help you get access to buy any of the US stocks listed on Nasdaq or other indices. One can even buy US shares via Fractional Ownership which makes buying dollar denominated stocks affordable to Indian investors. Effectively, you can invest in all the 5 FAANG stocks or even others with an amount as low as Rs 5000. In fact, investing in US stocks can begin even with $1. Building a portfolio of US stocks through systematically investing a fixed sum on a regular basis could be a way to diversify across geographies.

ETF for FAANG stocks

The Invesco QQQ is an exchange-traded fund that gives you access to Nasdaq 100 companies in a single investment. By investing in Invesco QQQ ETF, you are investing in some of today’s most innovative companies, all in one place. Similar to stocks, they even have their specific Ticker symbol. The fund ticker of Invesco QQQ ETF is QQQ. SPY ETF or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index also gives you the exposure to FAANG stocks in a single investment.