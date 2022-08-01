Berkshire Hathaway and other top Wall Street stocks in focus in this week’s earnings calendar

Quarterly earnings results are keenly watched by stock market investors. Over the long term, corporate earnings play a bigger role in the performance of stocks. This week, some of the most anticipated results expected to be announced are from varied sectors. The stock market earnings calendar this week comprises some of the leading companies in their industry.

Earnings updates are official statements issued by the board of directors carrying financial information of the company’s profitability, EPS, sales, revenue, and all other financial information. Earnings announcements can be quarterly, half-yearly, or on annual basis and they also carry the previous quarter’s or year’s data for comparison purposes.

Some of the top US companies announcing their earnings on August 1, Monday include – HSBC Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Activision Blizzard, Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, Williams Companies, Devon Energy Corporation, Aflac Incorporated, Simon Property Group, Global Payments, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Monolithic Power Systems, Diamondback Energy (FANG), CF Industries Holdings. US construction spending, ISM manufacturing data flow in on Monday.

Top US companies announcing their earnings on August 2, Tuesday include Advanced Micro Devices, S&P Global, Starbucks Corporation, Caterpillar, PayPal Holdings, Gilead Sciences, Airbnb, Illinois Tool Works, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Uber Technologies, Ferrari N.V., Prudential Financial among others.

On August 3, Wednesday earnings announcement of Novo Nordisk A/S, Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord, CVS Health Corporation, Booking Holdings, Moderna, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., MetLife, Fortinet, McKesson Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Nutrien, Exelon Corporation among others are awaited.

The earnings calendar on August 4, Thursday has results announcements from Eli Lilly and Company, Alibaba Group Holding, Amgen, ConocoPhillips, Cigna Corporation, Zoetis, Duke Energy Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Fidelity National Information Services, Intercontinental Exchange, Thomson Reuters Corp

Berkshire Hathaway’s results date for the quarterly earnings is August 5, 2022. Liberty Broadband Corporation, Liberty Broadband Corporation, Trimble Inc., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, Icahn Enterprises, Western Digital Corporation, Liberty Media Corporation, TELUS International, Brookfield Renewable Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Essent Group among others also announced the results on the same day.