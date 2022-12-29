Asian Market Update: Nikkei 225, Hang Seng trades lower on Covid-19 concerns

The Covid 19 led developments continue to be a drag on Asian stock markets. Nikkei 225 is currently around 26,061.96 levels, down by 278.54 points (-1.06%) over the previous day’s closing. Hang Seng is trading around levels of 19,697.89, down by -201.02 or -1.01%. Shanghai index is lower by 0.46% at around 3,073.24, which is 14.16 points over the previous day’s closing. MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Index closed 1.35% lower and is down by almost 20% in 2022.

Asian markets are trading lower, following Wall Street’s overnight losses. U.S. equities closed lower on Wednesday, as the market assessed the implications of China’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions on global growth. The S&P 500 eased 1.20%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.10% while Nasdaq Composite ticked down 1.35%.

With two trading days remaining in 2022, the coronavirus pandemic is once again turning out to be a decisive factor in most of the stock market exchanges around the world. In the early hours of trading on Thursday, equity market indices in South Korea, Australia, China, and Hong Kong are falling, with Hong Kong technology stocks among the most severely damaged sectors of the market.

Investors who anticipated the world’s second-largest economy to regain momentum after the relaxation of strict Covid rules were alarmed by the skyrocketing Covid-19 cases in China. The news is that the US would demand flight passengers arriving from China to present a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country. The majority of passengers on two flights from China to Milan were confirmed to have the virus, according to health officials in Italy, who also announced that they will test arrivals from China.

The impact Covid-19 had on supply chains across the world is a known fact. After a terrible year for the financial markets, optimism has been dampened in the final trading week of 2022 by the possibility of additional pandemic damage to weak supply chains as central banks struggle to manage inflation.