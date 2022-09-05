Are the U.S. financial markets closed today?

Is today’s market for US stocks open? Looking at the list of stock market holidays can help you determine whether the stock market is open today or whether it will open tomorrow. September 5 is a holiday for the US stock market and the market will open on Tuesday, September 6. U.S. financial markets are closed on September 5 on account of Labor Day.

Both NYSE and NASDAQ stock exchanges will be closed while many banks will also remain closed today.

The NYSE is the biggest stock exchange in the world, giving famous people and business people the chance to raise money and transform the world. The market mechanism used by the NYSE offers significant advantages to businesses making their debuts on public marketplaces. Similar to how Nasdaq revolutionized financial markets, it also created the first electronic stock market in history. The Nasdaq stock exchange currently lists more than 4,000 companies.

Nasdaq has a total of nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays as listed below for 2022.

U.S. Stock market holidays – From September 2022 to December 2022

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24***

Christmas Day – Monday, December 26 (Christmas holiday observed)

*** Market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

Also Read: US stock market investors eyeing these 2 major events in September

US Stock Market Timings

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Also Read: US stock market investments can fund your kid’s foreign education – Here’s how