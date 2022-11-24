Are financial markets closed on Thanksgiving 2022?

The financial markets including the stock market, bond market, and banks will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022. Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of every November, Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on November 24, 2022. Thanksgiving is a U.S. stock market holiday, and the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are both closed on this day.

For the US stock markets investors, it will be a holiday-shortened week. It is not a four-day weekend because investors will have to come for trading on Black Friday. On the following day of Thanksgiving, the stock market hours are also affected, with early closing at 1 pm on Black Friday, November 25. The market reopens with regular trading hours on Monday, November 28.

Since December 25 is a Sunday, the next holiday for the US stock market is on December 26. In all, there are nine market holidays in a calendar year, during which markets are closed. Since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States, all non-essential federal government offices—including the federal bank and post offices—will be closed.

According to the US Federal Reserve, Thanksgiving is also a bank holiday, so it is possible that commercial banks and other financial institutions will be closed or operate under substantially different hours.

On November 24, 2022, on account of Thanksgiving, the U.S. Bond Market will also be closed. Black Friday, however, is not a federally recognized holiday, thus most banks will be available to customers, albeit depending on your branch, except perhaps constrained hours.

New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are among the nine holidays that the U.S. Stock Market observes each year.

A national holiday in the United States, Thanksgiving Day was first observed to celebrate the harvest and other blessings received during the previous year. Today, Americans utilize the day to express thanks and spend time with their loved ones, families, and friends.