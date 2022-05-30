Amazon Stock Split: Get 19 additional shares for every one share – Check key dates

If you are holding Amazon stocks, there’s going to be additional shares credited to your demat account soon. Amazon stock split news is expected to bring in a higher participation of retail investors in buying of the company’s stock.

On May 25, 2022, the shareholders of Amazon approved an amendment for a 20-for-1 split of the Company’s common stock and a proportionate increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock. Amazon had filed the information with US Sec on May 25, 2022 in Form 8-K.

Each shareholder of Amazon on record at the close of business on May 27, 2022 will have 19 additional shares for every one share held. The additional shares will get reflected in the shareholder’s accounts on or before June 3, 2022. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6, 2022.

Amazon is traded on Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol AMZN. Amazon went public on May 15, 1997, and the IPO price was $18.00. Amazon stock split history shows there have been several stock splits in the past as well.

On July 21, 1999 Amazon announced a 2-for-1 split of common shares, effective on September 1, 1999, for stockholders of record on August 12, 1999.

On November 19, 1998, Amazon announced a 3-for-1 split of common shares, effective on January 5, 1999, for stockholders of record on December 18, 1998.

On April 27, 1998, Amazon announced a 2-for-1 split of common shares, effective on June 2, 1998, for stockholders of record on May 20, 1998.

Amazon’s fiscal year is based on the calendar year. The last day of the fiscal year is December 31. And, the company has never declared or paid cash dividends on their common stock. For shareholders looking to get their share-related work , Amazon’s transfer agent is Computershare.