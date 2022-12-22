Adobe share price performance, financials and the proposed acquisition of Figma

The design software maker, Adobe (ADBE) share rose 6% after announcing its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and guidance that surpassed analysts’ expectations. Not taking into account the after-hours action, Adobe shares have fallen 42% this year, while the S&P 500 index has declined 18% during the same time.

In the fiscal year 2022, Adobe generated $17.61 billion in revenue, which is a 12% or 15% adjusted annual growth. The quarter, which ended on December 2, saw a 10% increase in total revenue year over year. The revenue increased by 13% from the prior quarter. The forecast, as well as the sales outlook for Adobe’s divisions, is maintained as per the company’s previous guidance shared in October.

Given its size, Adobe maintains a low profile in the industry, making it simple to overlook its expansion unless you pay close attention. When Shantanu Narayen, CEO joined the business in 1998, its annual revenue was $895 million. It hit $3.6 billion in 2008, his first full year in the position of CEO. It was $15.8 billion last year.

Revenue from Adobe’s Digital Media division, which includes subscriptions to Creative Cloud design tools, was $3.30 billion. In the quarter, creative revenue increased by 8% and the Digital Experience unit, which includes Adobe’s marketing software, generated $1.15 billion in revenue.

The company has also reduced its workforce by 100 employees, mainly from the sales team. It is not the same in comparison to the other tech giants tightening their grip. The company also stated that it will not be conducting company-wide layoffs and will continue to hire for critical roles. As per the company’s Q3 2022 report, it employed nearly 28,700 workers.

Adobe Q4 Financials

Earnings: $3.60 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.50 per share as expected

Revenue: $4.53 billion, vs. $4.53 billion as expected

Adobe’s Figma Acquisition

In September 2022, the company announced its acquisition of Figma for roughly $20 billion in a cash-and-stock transaction. Figma, a privately held firm, is a web-based platform for collaborative design built to support product development teams. The business has accelerated and improved the design process while also raising productivity.

With its proposed acquisition of Figma, Adobe, which has long dominated the software market for design professionals, is attempting to broaden its user base to include more casual users. The transaction would be among the costliest purchases of a privately held software company ever made.

The combined business is expected to provide significant value for consumers, shareholders, and the whole industry thanks to its huge and rapidly expanding market opportunity.

The acquisition would give Adobe’s products, which the business has struggled to develop on its own, collaboration features. The acquisition must still pass regulatory inspection but is expected to close next year. Adobe claimed that Figma would also enable it to reach a new user base. The company hopes that this acquisition Figma will bring developers and other people who generally haven’t been its clients in addition to the designer community that already utilizes its tools.

Narayen stated that the company would also concentrate on showcasing strength in its core business in order to disregard any scepticism. Will the acquisition actually change Adobe’s game?

