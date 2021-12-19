Cathie Wood says innovation stocks are in “deep value territory”

“After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory,” she wrote in a blog post she said was intended to share ARK’s thought process.

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, said that innovation stocks are in “deep value territory” as Friday trading saw continued declines, with the S&P 500 falling 1%.“After correcting for nearly 11 months, innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory,” she wrote in a blog post she said was intended to share ARK’s thought process. “We take advantage of volatility during corrections and concentrate our portfolios toward our highest conviction stocks.”

Despite recent volatility and headline risk, Wood said that Ark continues to focus on its five-year investment time horizon and added that year-to-date inflows have outweighed outflows significantly.

“According to our current estimates, our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,” Wood said. “Only one other time in ARK’s history, at the end of 2018, has the five-year return projection been that high.”

Wood said that quants and algorithms have dominated trading activity amid surging inflation and favored low-multiple stocks in energy and financial services, sectors she said would be disrupted by autonomous electric transportation, digital wallets and decentralized finance.

“These Pavlovian responses will prove just as wrong as those in the early days of the coronavirus crisis,” she wrote. “They are backward-looking and do not recognize that companies investing aggressively today are sacrificing short term profitability for an important reason: to capitalize on an innovation age the likes of which the world has never witnessed.”

