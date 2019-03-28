Yamuna river to be cleaned using same model followed for Ganga during Kumbh Mela! Details here

CPCB has suggested a model similar to the one used to maintain the river water quality of Ganga (PTI)

The long-standing endeavor for a clean Yamuna river continues! In order to clean up the Yamuna river, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has suggested a model similar to the one used to maintain the river water quality of Ganga during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. According to an HT report, the minutes of the meeting between the CPCB and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is the appointed Yamuna pollution monitoring committee in the month of February stated that a similar model will be beneficial for cleaning Yamuna river. SP Singh Parihar, Chairman, CPCB reportedly observed that the arrangements of maintaining river water were of high quality due to the direct supervision by the highest authorities of the state government as well as the districts.

The Chairman suggested that a similar mechanism must be established for Yamuna river, according to the report. Even though only 2% of the Yamuna river flows through Delhi between Wazirabad and Okhla, yet the city contributes around 76% of the total pollution stack in the river. The minutes of the meeting stated by quoting the Chairman that there is an institutional mechanism of committee headed by the chief secretary at the state level and the district magistrate at the district level to monitor the industrial and domestic waste water into the river Ganga besides the periodic monitoring of river water quality and drains falling into the river.

A series of other steps were also taken to control water pollution during the 49-day Kumbh festival. Before the beginning of the Kumbh Mela, the NGT had banned all the development and commercial activities near the Ganga river between Bijnore and Unnao-Kanpur regions of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had also issued orders to close down the leather and tannery units in the city of Kanpur between December 15 and March 15 to ensure that industrial effluents were not discharged into the river.

Manoj Misra, Convener of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan was quoted in the report saying that the water quality at Prayagraj improved because of refined flow and not just because of constant monitoring. The authorities made sure that at least 6,000 – 7,000 cusecs of water would flow down the river. Hence if the flow of water in the Yamuna improves, the pollution level would automatically drop.

The monitoring committee also expressed concerns over the Yamuna water pollution caused by industries in the areas of Ghaziabad, Shahibabad and Noida and the flow of sewage and industrial effluents from cities of Haryana such as Sonipat, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar, Kundli and Karnal among others. The CPCB was asked to take stringent actions by the monitoring committee including the imposition of Environmental Compensation under the Polluter Pays Principle as well as order the closure of specific polluting units.