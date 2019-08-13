Yamuna floodplain water storage project begins! Arvind Kejriwal calls it ‘landmark’ for Delhi; top facts

Under the Delhi Yamuna floodplain water storage project, the central government will give Rs 77,000 per acre to farmers who will lease their land for the project. (IE photo)

The Delhi Government has begun its ambitious pilot project for natural water storage on the Yamuna floodplain. Under this project, the top soil layer will be removed to create a reservoir to end water scarcity in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently took to his Twitter handle to announce this. Terming the beginning as “Landmark day for Delhi”, CM Kejriwal thanked Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for all support.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Yamuna floodplain water storage project

1. Earlier in February this year, the Delhi government proposed that reservoirs on Yamuna flood plains will be constructed. According to a PTI report, these reservoirs will be used to store flood water to mitigate the demand for water in Delhi.

2. The plan, aimed at the improving groundwater level and water sustainability, was to construct a reservoir in Palla Yamuna Floodplainin 1,000 acre of area.

3. CM Kejriwal said that the initiative would help Delhi to have water all throughout the year. Kejriwal explained that during rainy season Haryana releases 6 lakh cusec water. By creating those reservoirs Delhi will be self-sufficient, according to the Delhi CM.

4. The pilot project is among a slew of initiatives taken by the state government to augment water supply in the national capital. Apart from the Yamuna floodplain water storage project, the state government was planning to store rainwater at different parts of the national capital to enhance the groundwater level and treat sewage water at different locations of the city.

5. In July this year, National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central government approved the water conservation project at Yamuna floodplains.

6. NGT Monitoring Committee, the Upper Yamuna River Board, Central Ground Water Board, NGT Principal Committee, and Delhi Cabinet were among the authorities who gave their approval.

7. Under the project, the central government will give Rs 77,000 per acre to farmers who will lease their land for the project.