Wow! Soon, Kanpur to have magnificent riverfront along Ganga river; details here

Kanpur to have a magnificent riverfront along Ganga. (Reuters)

Soon, Kanpur to have a magnificent riverfront along the Ganga river! The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting of Kanpur division. The CM while recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to Kanpur said that the PM was all praise for the clean water of the Ganga river. Thus, he stated that the UP state government will give PM Modi the gift of riverfront in consonance with his feelings towards the river. According to a PTI report, the UP CM directed the officials to come up with an action plan to build a grand riverfront along the Ganga river immediately, other than the expeditious implementation of ‘Namami Gange’.

The development projects of the Kanpur division consisting of Kanpur Nagar, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, and Etawah were reviewed by Adityanath through video conferencing. According to the report, there are as many as 30 mega projects with a cost of more than Rs 50 crore each in the division. The meeting was also attended by the state’s Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi, Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as well as all the division’s public representatives. The CM interacted and received direct feedback from them on the status of the development works in their respective constituencies.

The CM also said, about development projects, the public representatives should be consulted and it will entail action if they are ignored. Adityanath also asked the officials to speed up the Smart City projects as well as the Metro project in Kanpur. Besides, the minister also pointed out that the Bundelkhand Expressway, which is currently under construction, will pass through the districts of Etawah and Auraiya.

During the meeting, the CM also directed the officials to start the construction work on Kanpur Dehat Medical College. In addition, he asked to reduce the coronavirus death rate in UP’s Farrukhabad district and further directed the officials that in the hospitals, every bed should have an oxygen supply.