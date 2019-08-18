Wow! Pune Metro to have India’s 1st ‘Make in India’ aluminium-bodied coaches! Titagarh Firema bags project

The Pune Metro coaches will be able to attain a maximum speed of 95 kmph and will have the capacity to accommodate over as many as 925 passengers.

Pune Metro: In a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative, an Indian multinational firm ‘Titagarh Firema’ has won an international bid from Pune Metro for supplying as many as 102 ultra-modern aluminium bodied metro rail coaches. This will be the first time that aluminium-bodied coaches will be manufactured in India. The Pune Metro, which will serve Pune Central and its extended city limits of Pimpri and Chinchwad, is under construction as of now and is targeted to begin operations by the 2021-2022. Pune Metro’s Line 1 and 2 are being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro).

Titagarh Wagons Limited is an Indian multinational firm based in Kolkata, West Bengal and Titagarh Firema SPA is the wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons Limited. Lalit Tejwani, Vice President, Passenger Transport and Electricals, Titagarh Wagons Limited told Financial Express Online, “The tender that we have won is for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning of passenger rolling stock comprising electrical multiple units and training of personnel for the Pune Metro Rail Project.”

This contract is for a total of 34 train sets, having three cars each, which will be supplied by the firm in a span of 160 weeks. The order which is valued at approximately Rs 1100 crore, is likely to be issued in the next couple of days. While speaking to Financial Express Online, Lalit Tejwani stated that Titagarh Wagons is the first Indian multinational rolling stock company which will supply metro coaches as per aluminium lightweight coach technology. He added that it is based on an Italian technology which will be manufactured and commissioned in the country for the first time.

Pune Metro coaches: Top features

According to details issued in an official release by the Pune Metro Rail Project, the technologically-advanced aluminium coaches will boast of the following state-of-the-art features and passenger-friendly facilities: