Wow! Modi government launches scheme for 100% solarisation of Odisha’s Konark Sun temple and Konark town

The complete solarisation work of Konark sun temple, as well as Konark town in the state of Odisha, has been taken up by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. (file photo)

Modi government gives a boost to solar energy! Soon, Odisha’s Konark Sun temple and Konark town will meet all its power requirements with solar energy. The complete solarisation work of Konark sun temple, as well as Konark town in the state of Odisha, has been taken up by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. According to a recent press release issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the scheme has been launched by the Modi government with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister’s vision to turn the iconic historical Sun temple of Odisha’s Konark town as ‘Surya Nagri’. According to the ministry, with the move, the public will get a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun Temple in Odisha along with the importance of promoting solar energy.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the scheme envisages setting up to 10 MW grid-connected solar project as well as various solar off-grid applications such as solar drinking water kiosks, off grid solar power plants with battery storage, solar trees, etc. This will be done with a 100 per cent Central Financial Assistance (CFA) support of around Rs 25 crore from the Indian Government through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The project will be implemented by the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency, the ministry said. With the implementation of this scheme, all the energy requirements of Konark town with solar energy will be met, the ministry added.

Last year, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy issued a press release stating that by December 2022, the Modi government had set a target of installing 1,00,000 MW grid-connected solar power capacity in India. As on 31 October 2019, a total grid-connected solar power generation capacity of 31,696 MW was set up, and projects of 17998 MW capacity were at various stages of installations. Also, tenders for 36278 MW capacity projects were issued by that date.