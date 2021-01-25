Work in progress! MMRC celebrates fourth foundation day of Pune Metro Rail Project; details here

The Pune Metro project began four years ago with three employees.

Pune Metro: On Sunday, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) celebrated the fourth foundation day of the Pune Metro project. According to an IE report, Durga Shankar Mishra- the Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and chairman of MMRC, was the chief guest of the function, which was held at the Phugewadi office of Pune Metro. Mishra in a tweet said that he visited different project sites of the Pune Metro network with the Managing Director of MahaMetro and the team. This included review of Sant Tukaram metro station, which is almost ready and metro ride from there to the next three metro stations that are currently under construction as well as a visit to ongoing multi-modal hub at Swargate metro station, Mishra said.

According to the report, the Swargate hub will segregate the metro system, PMPML, car-taxi services, rickshaw and pedestrian movement. A press release stated that the Pune Metro project began four years ago with three employees. It further said that a team was formed in quick time, tenders were called as well as finalized and in a record seven months’ time, the actual foundation of the first pier of the Pune Metro was completed. As of now, Pune Metro has completed at least 48 per cent of the work, it stated. The progress of the development work was reviewed by Mishra, Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD Maha-metro and other officials in the 24th board of directors meeting held at the Phugewadi office.

Recently, it was reported that the state government of Maharashtra will have to approve afresh a proposal for extending an existing Metro rail corridor in the city of Pune, two years after it was cleared, as the Centre has said it would not be able to contribute more than 10% of the project cost. According to sources quoted in an IE report, on account of the changes in the proposed funding arrangement for the project between the Centre and the state government, fresh approval is necessary. In February 2019, the previous state government had given a go-ahead to a 4.4 km extension to the ongoing route from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, worth Rs 1,100 crore.