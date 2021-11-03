Work for Vice-President enclave begins under Central Vista Redevelopment Project

For the construction of the Vice President enclave, Kamladityya Construction Private Limited emerged as the lowest bidder.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project: For the construction of the Vice President enclave under the Central Vista Project, Jharkhand-based infrastructure company Kamladityya Construction Private Limited emerged as the lowest bidder on Tuesday. As per the bid documents reviewed, the company- Kamladityya Construction Private Limited quoted an amount of around Rs 206 crore, which is 3.52 per cent lower than the estimated cost. Other bidders for the project included SAM India Builtwell Private Limited, Dee Vee Projects Limited, Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Private Limited, PSP projects Limited and Ahluwalia contracts limited, an IE report said.

According to the bid documents, the five other construction companies quoted bid amounts higher — between the range of 2.80 per cent to 25.57 per cent — than the cost of estimation. The documents showed that while an amount of around Rs 220 crore was quoted by SAM India Builtwell Private Limited, the company- Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited submitted a bid amount of Rs 268 crore, which was Rs 25.57 crore more than the cost that was estimated. Besides, the need to adhere to security protocols was also highlighted in the bid documents as the site for the project is adjacent to the existing North Block and near the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

A few days ago, for the construction as well as maintenance of the first three building complexes of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista revamp plan, L&T was awarded the contract. As per the bid documents of the Central Public Works Department, an amount of around Rs 3,141 crore was quoted by Larsen & Turbo, which was 3.47 per cent less than the estimated cost. The infra company had submitted a total bid amount of Rs 31,41,99,87,657. The three new buildings of the Common Central Secretariat will be constructed on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is located.