Wonderful! India’s 1st RRTS to be interoperable; travel from one rapid rail to another without changing train

Commuters will be able to travel from one RRTS corridor to another without changing the rail

Delhi Meerut RRTS: The much-awaited regional rapid transit system (RRTS) coming up in Delhi and the national capital region will soon solve several travelling woes for commuters. According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing body of the RRTS project, all RRTS corridors will be interoperable for hassle-free and comfortable travelling. This means that commuters will be able to travel from one corridor to another without changing the rail. The RRTS Phase-1 corridors namely; Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat will be converging at the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is being developed as the country’s first mega transit hub where the three RRTS corridors will converge. The corridors will be interoperable for easy travelling and interchange facility so that passengers can travel smoothly.

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NCRTC told Financial Express Online that for example, if a commuter boards an RRTS train from the Murad Nagar station, which falls on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, then he or she will be able to reach any station of Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar or Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor as that RRTS train will not terminate on Sarai Kale Khan. Instead, that train, upon reaching Sarai Kale Khan, will head to Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar or Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat route. So, if one wants to travel from Murad Nagar station to Panipat RRTS station, then he or she will have an option to continue the journey in the same train if it is bound for the Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat route at the Sarai Kale Khan station.

This means that commuters will have an option to choose and board the RRTS train for any of the stations of the three corridors they want to travel, without having to change the train even if their original destination and final destination are on two different corridors.

Sudhir Sharma added that for making this system functional, NCRTC is designing its Sarai Kale Khan station in such a way that all the platforms will lie at one level. Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will have four tracks and five platforms. It will also have dedicated boarding and deboarding platforms for fair segregation of crowd. The RRTS trains will operate in a loop which will facilitate the interoperability feature.

Additionally, NCRTC will adopt the European Rail Traffic Management system (ERTMS) Level 2 to implement the interoperability feature in the RRTS system. The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is the first corridor which has been prioritized for getting operational, which will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. The 17 km long priority section of Sahibabad-Duhai of Delhi-Meerut RRTS has been targeted for operations by the year 2023.