With pure drinking water & irrigation facility, Arjuna Sahayak Irrigation Project to change UP farmers’ lives

Arjuna Sahayak Irrigation Project: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of his visit to Bundelkhand, said on Wednesday that the Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project will bring positive changes in the lives of farmers of Hamirpur, Banda and Mahoba, which was denied to them by the previous governments. The Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project is worth Rs 2,600 crore. The irrigation project is scheduled for completion in one or two months’ time. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister announced. Adityanath was addressing the public after inspecting the Lahchura Dam under the Arjun Sahayak Project in the district of Mahoba, according to an IE report.

The CM said the Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project on the river Dhasan will offer irrigation facilities to 1.5 lakh farmers of as many as 168 UP villages of Hamirpur, Banda and Mahoba. The minister further said that around four lakh people will get the benefit of pure drinking water, and also, irrigation facilities will be provided by the project to an area of 15,000 hectares. The capacity of irrigation under the Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project will be expanded up to an area of 44,382 hectares.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that the river has been the basis of the country’s tradition and culture and also the main source of water. CM Adityanath also mentioned that there should have been a plan for every drop of river water, but after India’s Independence, no effort has been made by any government for this. He also thanked the Prime Minister for not allowing any fund shortage in any project with the PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme. The CM directed officials to come up with an action plan to train the local rural youth under Jal Jeevan Mission. The minister also encouraged the officials as well as public representatives to get the schools transformed through the CSR (corporate social responsibility) Fund of the institutions.