Will Delhi Metro services resume during Lockdown 4.0? DMRC gears up with new changes; what to expect

The official also informed that limited Delhi Metro staff have been working in interchange and terminal stations.

Delhi Metro to begin services in Lockdown 4.0? With the Delhi government recommending to the Centre that Delhi Metro should be allowed to resume services in Lockdown 4.0, there are expectations that the transport lifeline of the national capital will open soon. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday tweeted, “Discussed SOPs for safe opening of Delhi metro & buses with officials of @TransportDelhi, @OfficialDMRC, @dtchq_delhi, @DimtsLtd @DDC_Delhi & experts from @WRIIndia. If central govt. allows, Delhi is confident of running public TPT under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal”. “Social distancing, contactless ticketing and disinfection will be the three pillars of our strategy to run public transport safely. And all of this will be possible only if people of Delhi cooperate. Delhi will be back on its feet only if people and the govt work together,” he said.

On its part, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) is working out the detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures. Besides, the Delhi Metro employees are being trained to adhere to enhanced safety norms, making them ready for their jobs whenever the metro services are ordered to be resumed by the government. The corporation is working on cleaning and maintenance of as many as 264 metro stations over 2,200 coaches as well as over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts, etc. Additionally, protocol for social distancing norms, etc. are also being worked upon in Delhi Metro trains and premises.

A DMRC official recently informed Financial Express Online that Delhi Metro is fully prepared to commence operations after DMRC gets a nod from the government to resume its services. Sanitization activities are being regularly conducted in depots and for testing purposes, two metro trains are being operated daily to check the maintenance system. All Delhi Metro systems including the rolling stock, signalling, tracks, electrical, etc. are being tested before the resumption of services to ensure full safety for commuters. The official also informed that limited Delhi Metro staff have been working in interchange and terminal stations.

According to DMRC, Delhi Metro officials are keeping themselves ready, so that once the orders come, operations can be resumed smoothly. The third phase of nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak is till 17 May 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the fourth phase of lockdown, the guidelines for which will be issued by 18 May 2020.

Recently, it was reported that DMRC has resumed construction work amidst lockdown period for Phase IV project as well as the extension of Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line and Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh). At the work sites, it is being ensured that the workers are sensitized about the precautionary guidelines. Besides, important information regarding social distancing norms is being put into display for the workers and also, masks. sanitizers and thermal scanners are being provided to them at the work sites.